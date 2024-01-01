Real Sociedad president Aperribay dismisses Liverpool Kubo rumours

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay is confident of Takefusa Kubo's commitment.

The Japan international is being linked with Liverpool this week.

But Aperribay says: "He is a great player, a young man with a lot of personality, very participative and the truth is that we are very happy that he is at Real Sociedad.

"I think there is no issue, I don't see a possibility. We are in the market and anything can happen, but I think Take is very happy at Real and will continue, there is no negotiation with any team.

"We are not in any situation, there is no conversation. We love Take very much at Real, we are very happy with him, we hope he stays forever and can play his entire football life with us."