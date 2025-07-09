DONE DEAL? Mitchell spotted back with Arsenal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Remy Mitchell has returned to Arsenal.

The 22 year-old goalkeeper has been spotted in training with the U18 squad and also has been allocated the senior squad number of 47, reports Jeorge Bird's Arsenal youth website.

Mitchell left Arsenal in 2022 and since played for spells at Swansea City, Haringey and Aylesbury

It's suggested Mitchell could work with the U21s this season with several keeper prospects seeking loan moves away for the new season.

Mitchell still qualifies for the U21 team for the coming campaign. As yet, Arsenal are still to announce any deal.

