Alexander-Arnold makes clear feelings towards Liverpool boss Slot

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold says he's enjoying his football under manager Arne Slot.

While his contract runs down, Alexander-Arnold has made it clear how happy he is this season.

"We’re just so kind of assured that we’re going to get results in games because we believe so much in (the) game plan,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool’s website.

“It’s always important, especially under a new manager, to have a relationship that works both ways, which is what we’ve got. He needs to believe in us that we’re good enough to carry out the game plans and go and get the results and understand and apply what he tells us to do.

“Likewise, us as players, we need to see that the style of play and the tactics and the game plans are working and will get us results.

“I think from the first few games we really got that and then from then on, when you’ve got that belief flowing both ways it’s always going to be a good journey.”

