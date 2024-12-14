Tribal Football
Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool contract talks won't be discussed publicly

Paul Vegas
Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool contract talks won't be discussed publicly
Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool contract talks won't be discussed publicly
Trent Alexander-Arnold insists any talks over a new deal with Liverpool will not be done in public.

The England fullback's current contract expires in June.

He told Sky Sports:  "I have been at the club for 20 years now, I have signed four or five renewals and none of these have been discussed publicly.

"And this one will not be either."

On his current focus, Alexander-Arnold added, "Winning important trophies. I think this is our level, this is the level we have shown we can reach, beating the best teams in the world."

 

