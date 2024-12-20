Alexander-Arnold drops fresh Liverpool stay hint

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool hero Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to build a legacy at the Anfield club.

Alexander-Arnold came through the club’s youth system and has been a first team regular ever since.

He made his debut in 2016 and has played over 300 times for the club, winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Amid rumors of a move to Real Madrid, speaking to Men in Blazers, he said about his dreams: “Of course, winning more trophies. But on a personal level it is building a legacy. That is something that is important.”

He then added: “Just being spoken about in the highest regard, especially after you've finished (playing). In 10 or 15 years, if I'm spoken about as one of the best right backs or the best right back then that's what I'm playing for now and using it as motivation.”

Such comments may suggest that his ambitions are more personal than related to Liverpool.

