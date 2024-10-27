Aldridge: Liverpool must take advantage of Arsenal frailties

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says they must take advantage of a depleted Arsenal today at Emirates stadium.

Aldridge wrote for the Sunday World: "Liverpool need to take advantage of Arsenal's frailties in today's Premier League showdown at Emirates Stadium - as this game may have a massive impact on what could be an unusual title race.

"After a defeat against Bournemouth last weekend, Arsenal were less than convincing as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

"Their manager Mikel Arteta admitted after the 1-0 win against the Ukrainians that his players were tired and they certainly looked jaded in that match.

"Arsenal also looked a little lost for ideas as they lost 2-0 at Bournemouth, as they were forced to play a lot of the match with 10 men one again.

"William Saliba's red card could prove to be a massive moment in the season as not only did it contribute to Arsenal's first defeat in the Premier League, but he will also be missing for the big one against Liverpool this afternoon.

"Saliba could have no complaints as he was the last man and even though the Bournemouth player was a long way from the goal, the referee made the right decision.

"All teams have to deal with a red card from time to time, but the way Arteta has approached that problem this season has surprised me.

"Saliba is the third Arsenal player to be sent off in their first nine Premier League games and while they clearly have to solve that problem, they also need to work out how to be more proactive when they go down to 10 men."