Adrian offers Liverpool fans hope amid Salah Saudi claims

Real Betis goalkeeper Adrian admits he can see Mohamed Salah extending his stay with Liverpool.

Adrian left Liverpool this summer to return to Betis.

On Salah, he told winwin.com: "I don't really know (about Saudi interest), this is a question for Mohamed Salah but obviously the reports and rumours were there, the news and the newspapers said so, but I saw that he was happy at the club.

"Obviously that happened last year when we were together, and we talked about it, but it was clear that he wanted to stay at the club. As I said, he is now in the last year of his contract with the club, I don't know if they have already started talking to him about renewing the contract or opening the way for him to leave the club, but I can't see Mohamed Salah currently outside Liverpool.

"He will decide in the end, it is a personal and family decision for him, and I wish him all the best, and whatever he decides will be the best option. Honestly, I was joking a little, but if Mohamed Salah wants to join Real Betis, the door is already open for him!

"It's his final year on his contract with Liverpool, I know the group there loves him, the fans love him, he loves the group and the city, the experience he had at Liverpool is huge. I can't see Mohamed Salah playing for another team in the Premier League, so obviously if he has the opportunity to renew at Liverpool, the best chance and the best option is to stay at the club and continue as one of the most experienced players in the dressing room.

"In terms of the shirt (given before the pre-season friendly in Pittsburgh), I have a good relationship with Mohamed Salah as well as most of the players in the dressing room, that day we were going to play against them, and after the meeting at the hotel, I wanted to give him a gift as well as Kostas Tsimkas, who is a good friend. Clearly I don't know if he had the idea of coming to Spain in his head. I hope Mohamed Salah will perform great this season, and be a focus at Liverpool, because he is still under contract there.

"Mo (has) got what he deserved to be honest, because he is one of the most professional players to share the dressing room with, he is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave, he is really a professional in times of recovery, in nutrition, in training, he is also very smart in his life, at the end of the day, we are footballers, and it is not just two or three hours a day, we are footballers for 24 hours a day.

"Mo deserves the statistics and numbers he has achieved, he is one of the best players in the world, one of the best wingers, one of the best goal-scoring players, one of the best goal-makers, all the players have ups and downs but I think that Mohamed Salah staying at this level for many years is a great thing, my relationship with him is great, he is very friendly, he shares many great moments with us, he will forever be a friend in football."

Adrian also denied claims of issues between Salah and former team-mate Sadio Mane, now of Al Nassr, adding: "These situations with Sadio Mane (disagreement at Burnley in 2019), it was only on the pitch, but in the dressing room, in the gym and off the pitch in general the relationship was good between them.

"All the players on the pitch especially the strikers want to score goals, they are also a little selfish, of course we are selfish because we always want to play, as we know that only 11 players can play, and the number is probably 25 players on the list, so in the end Mo and Sadio were just excited to score goals in every game and go for more and more goals, so was Roberto Firmino the No.9 striker and he was also scoring goals.

"In the end these things happen On the pitch and it's normal, you are motivated and you want to score and win and these situations end and go away after the game, in the dressing room and off the pitch I saw them as great players and very professional and nothing more."