Al-Orobah medical for West Ham defender Zouma

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is now set for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Frenchman was no longer wanted at the Hammers and is being let go as a free agent, despite having a year left on his deal.

Per the BBC, Zouma will be signing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah in the coming days.

The Hammers gave permission for the 29-year-old to stay in the Middle East after a move to a UAE club collapsed.

France defender Zouma has made 103 appearances for the club since arriving in 2021.

However, his form and fitness did take a nosedive over the past six months, leading to his exit.