Al-Nassr table mega offer for Brighton star Mitoma

Ansser Sadiq
Brighton have turned down a substantial offer from Al-Nassr for Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma. 

The bid, reportedly worth £54.42 million, was dismissed as Brighton see no need to sell, per the BBC

Al-Nassr is expected to return with a higher bid, as they are determined to get their man. 

Brighton remains confident in their position and believes Mitoma has no desire to leave.

Mitoma is a key player for the Albion and is commercial viable in Japan as well. 

He joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and has become a key starter on the wing.

