Villa striker Duran hands farewell gifts to staff and teammates
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has distributed farewell gifts to his teammates and club staff.
Duran is set to undergo a medical with Al-Nassr for a transfer worth €77m.
He was an unused substitute in Villa's 4-2 victory over Celtic, which secured their place in the Champions League last-16.
TNT Sports reported that Duran was seen handing out gifts in the tunnel after the match.
Asked about the matter, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "I don't know if Jhon Duran is leaving.Watkins