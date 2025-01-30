Villa striker Duran hands farewell gifts to staff and teammates

Villa striker Duran has distributed farewell gifts to staff and teammates before he leaves

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has distributed farewell gifts to his teammates and club staff.

Duran is set to undergo a medical with Al-Nassr for a transfer worth €77m.

He was an unused substitute in Villa's 4-2 victory over Celtic, which secured their place in the Champions League last-16.

TNT Sports reported that Duran was seen handing out gifts in the tunnel after the match.

Asked about the matter, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "I don't know if Jhon Duran is leaving.