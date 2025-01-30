Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Villa striker Duran hands farewell gifts to staff and teammates

Ansser Sadiq
Villa striker Duran has distributed farewell gifts to staff and teammates before he leaves
Villa striker Duran has distributed farewell gifts to staff and teammates before he leavesAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has distributed farewell gifts to his teammates and club staff. 

Duran is set to undergo a medical with Al-Nassr for a transfer worth €77m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was an unused substitute in Villa's 4-2 victory over Celtic, which secured their place in the Champions League last-16. 

TNT Sports reported that Duran was seen handing out gifts in the tunnel after the match.

Asked about the matter, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "I don't know if Jhon Duran is leaving.

Watkins
Mentions
Champions LeagueDuran JhonAston VillaAl NassrPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Agbonlahor criticises Arsenal bid for Villa's Watkins before Champions League clash
Al-Nassr medical today for Duran as Aston Villa accept mega bid
Villa boss Emery admits Arsenal attempt for Watkins; won't rule out Duran sale