Al-Nassr medical today for Duran as Aston Villa accept mega bid

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is due to undergo a medical today as Al-Nassr close on his signing.

The Colombia international is set to move to the Saudi Pro League club for a fee of £65m.

The Daily Mail says Duran will take a medical in London today with Villa accepting Al-Nassr's offer yesterday.

Duran and Al-Nassr have also struck personal terms.

The Colombia international has scored 12 goals from 29 appearances this season in all competitions for Villa.

The Villans will act immediately to replace Duran by using the cash raised from his sale.

