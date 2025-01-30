Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Villa boss Emery admits Arsenal attempt for Watkins; won't rule out Duran sale

Ansser Sadiq
Villa boss Emery admits Arsenal attempt for Watkins; won't rule out Duran sale
Villa boss Emery admits Arsenal attempt for Watkins; won't rule out Duran saleAction Plus
Aston Villa has turned down Arsenal's bid for England striker Ollie Watkins. 

Per BBC Sport, the Gunners inquired about the 29-year-old on Monday, but were rebuffed. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reports of a £60 million offer emerged just hours before Villa's Champions League victory over Celtic, where Watkins scored but missed a penalty.

On Watkins, manager Unai Emery stated: "I don't want. Every player can be in the market in case it's good for the player, the club and the team. But to get this deal we are going to be very demanding as well and Watkins is our striker."

Asked about the timing of Arsenal's approach, Emery added: "For me it doesn't matter... it's most important how the players respond. 

“We have a lot of speculation around the players in the squad but they're showing us they are mature and responsible."

On striker Jhon Duran possibly leaving for Al Nassr, he added: "If he's leaving it's good news for us because they're paying good money and we developed him in two years".

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueWatkins OllieDuran JhonArsenalAston VillaAl NassrSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Steven Gerrard set to leave Saudi club Al Ettifaq in 'mutual agreement'
Jordan on Duran's links with Al-Nassr: This isn't a football move, it's a money move
Aston Villa close to accepting Al-Nassr Duran bid