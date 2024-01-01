Ederson ponders Man City future as Saudi Pro League club makes big offer

Tribal Football
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has a financial agreement to leave the club.

The 30-year-old Brazil international, who has been with City since 2017, may be ready to move on from the Premier League.

Per journalist Gianluigi Longari, Ederson has a proposal to earn £51 million over two years from the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi giants Al-Nassr are the team chasing Ederson with a view to signing him permanently.

Aside from the wage offer, Al-Nassr would have to agree a fee with Premier League champions City.

The Manchester club are unlikely to agree to lose their no.1 keeper for a modest fee.

