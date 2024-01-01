Ederson ponders Man City future as Saudi Pro League club makes big offer

Ederson could leave Manchester City this summer as Saudi Pro League club makes big offer

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has a financial agreement to leave the club.

The 30-year-old Brazil international, who has been with City since 2017, may be ready to move on from the Premier League.

Per journalist Gianluigi Longari, Ederson has a proposal to earn £51 million over two years from the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi giants Al-Nassr are the team chasing Ederson with a view to signing him permanently.

Aside from the wage offer, Al-Nassr would have to agree a fee with Premier League champions City.

The Manchester club are unlikely to agree to lose their no.1 keeper for a modest fee.