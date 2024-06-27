Tribal Football
Al Nassr launch bid for Man City keeper Ederson
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could be set to earn a lot of money this summer.

The Brazilian shot stopper is one who Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are hoping to sign.

Per Goal.com, Ederson is set to be offered a deal that would make him a very rich man.

The Saudi Pro League giants are willing to pay him up to £50m over two years.

However, Ederson is still at the peak of his powers and may not want to leave European football.

He does have a contract at City, who are not eager to sell, and talks have not taken place between the two clubs.

