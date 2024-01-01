Man City great De Bruyne leans towards Saudi switch

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne may be ready to leave the club this summer.

The Belgian attacker has admitted this summer that he does not have any issues with going to Saudi Arabia.

Per Rudy Galetti, a transfer insider, there is a deal in the offing for De Bruyne in Saudi.

He is said to be a serious target for Al-Ittihad, who are hoping to secure him this summer.

Manchester City will have the final say, as De Bruyne does still have one more year on his contract.

If he does not leave this summer, he is almost certain to leave in a year’s time.