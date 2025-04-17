Al-Nassr plan huge bid for Chelsea midfielder Caicedo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Al-Nassr are chasing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

And the Telegraph says they're willing to offer Chelsea close to the £115m the Blues paid Brighton for the Ecuador international.

Al-Nassr, with Cristiano Ronaldo's backing, are ready to offer £100m for Caicedo this summer.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is a huge fan of Caicedo, 23, and would be reluctant to lose him at season's end. However, the decision could be taken out of his hands due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Indeed, it's suggested Chelsea will need to make at least one huge sale this summer in order to be clear to buy big again over the offseason.

