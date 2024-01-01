Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo in tears hitting 900th career goal

Tribal Football
Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears after scoring for his country.

The Portuguese legend got his 900th career goal in a Nations League win over Croatia.

Ronaldo scored a header after he timed his run perfectly to meet a Nuno Mendes cross.

Speaking to his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand before the game, he said: “Soon I will do 900 and after that it will be 1,000".

When asked how old he may be at that stage, he added: "41, I don’t know. If I don’t have injuries, that is most important, I want that. 

“My challenge is to reach 1,000 goals, with one difference – all the goals that I score will have video. So I can prove that.”

