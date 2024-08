Al Ittihad end Ederson interest to swoop for Mallorca keeper Rajkovic

Al Ittihad have ended their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Saudis were offering Ederson a deal worth €900,000-a-week to quit City this summer.

However, with no agreement reached between the clubs, Al Ittihad have moved for Real Mallorca keeper Predrag Rajkovic.

The Serb has now agreed terms with Al Ittihad and is ready to move to Saudi Arabia.

Ederson has a contract with City until the summer of 2026.