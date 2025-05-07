Al-Hilal see Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo as the best managerial candidate for next season

The Saudi Pro League club are looking for a new manager after the departure of Jorge Jesus and see Nottingham Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo as the main target.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live and TalkSPORT, alongside Nuno, Legendary boss Jose Mourinho is another big name under consideration by the Saudi Arabian club who will replace Jesus who waved goodbye to fans last Friday.

"It's been two years of total dedication, historic achievements, and immense pride in leading an extraordinary group.

"Thank you, Al-Hilal. Thank you to everyone who was part of this unforgettable journey.

"I carry every victory, every challenge, and every applause in my heart."

Al Hilal are ready to steal away either Mourinho or Nuno ahead of the Club World Cup, which commences on June 15th with the club’s first game coming against current champions Real Madrid on the 18th.

Forest sit sixth in the Premier League on 60 points and are currently chasing down Champions League qualification after an incredible season. This, along with the fact that Nuno already has experience in Saudi Arabia following a 56-game stint in charge of Al-Ittihad from July 2022 to November 2023 where he led the side to its first league title in 14 year,s could make him the perfect candidate ahead of the new campaign.