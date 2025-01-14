Klopp on Salah: I hope he will stay, he is Liverpool’s best striker in modern times

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on winger Mohamed Salah and how he hopes he will stay at the club despite his contract running down.

Klopp has addressed the Egyptian’s current contract situation which has hung over the club despite their current success this season. Speaking at a press conference for his unveiling as the Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull, the German coach is hopeful that Salah will stay at the club.

“I hope he stays. He is the biggest striker Liverpool had in the modern times - obviously there were other good strikers, really good strikers!

"But a fantastic player, fantastic human being, outstanding athlete, best ambassador your country could have. Fantastic, really in pretty much all departments. So I hope he will stay at Liverpool.”

Klopp’s comments echo the voice of fans who are desperate for the 32-year-old to stay and his opinion could have an impact on his future which continues to be uncertain as several clubs circle the Premier League’s current top scorer.

Salah has cemented himself as the fourth-highest goalscorer in Liverpool history this season having scored 21 goals in 28 games. He is arguably the most influential and most talented player at the club and Klopp as well as fans clearly want him to sign a new deal as soon as possible.