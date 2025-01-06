Van Dijk focused on football and confirms a new deal is not on the horizon at Liverpool

Van Dijk focused on football and confirm new deal not on horizon at Liverpool
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he is not close to signing a new deal.
The Netherlands star is out of contract at the end of the season, much like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whether he stays or moves on within the next few months is not yet clear, even to the player.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I don’t think so, but I am calm about it, like I said months ago.
“We’ll see what happens in the future and at this point I have got absolutely no update.
“It’s all about at the moment focusing, for me and the team, on Spurs (on Wednesday night). It will be a tough game again, but a good (Carabao Cup) semi-final.”