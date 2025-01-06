Tribal Football
Van Dijk focused on football and confirm new deal not on horizon at Liverpool

Van Dijk focused on football and confirms a new deal is not on the horizon at Liverpool
Van Dijk focused on football and confirms a new deal is not on the horizon at LiverpoolAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he is not close to signing a new deal. 

The Netherlands star is out of contract at the end of the season, much like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Whether he stays or moves on within the next few months is not yet clear, even to the player. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I don’t think so, but I am calm about it, like I said months ago. 

“We’ll see what happens in the future and at this point I have got absolutely no update.  

“It’s all about at the moment focusing, for me and the team, on Spurs (on Wednesday night). It will be a tough game again, but a good (Carabao Cup) semi-final.” 

