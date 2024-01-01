Tribal Football
Al-Ettifaq interested in signing Chelsea starlet before transfer deadline

Al-Ettifaq interested in signing Chelsea starlet before transfer deadline
Al-Ettifaq are said to be in discussions over a move for Harvey Vale from Chelsea.

The Premier League club are willing to sell the 20-year-old for a reasonable fee.

Per The Mail, Al-Ettifaq head coach Steven Gerrard believes he can tempt Vale to the Middle East.

The talent is likely to want to play European football at some stage in his career.

However, he may well be ready to move to the club for Gerrard and due to the large wage on offer.

Vale was a regular during a loan spell at lower league club Bristol Rovers last season.

