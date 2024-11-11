Al Ahli ace Toney loving Saudi life

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
England forward Ivan Toney is loving Saudi Arabia and his new career with Al Ahli.

The former Brentford star is on a huge wage in the Saudi Pro League at the age of 28.

Toney, who left the Premier League at the peak of his career, told a friend that the city of Jeddah reminds him of Milton Keynes.

A pal of his told The Sun: “Ivan is loving life there because it reminds him of MK.

"They have the same system of roads and buildings.

“If it wasn’t for the sunshine, you could think you were in Buckinghamshire.”

Toney is said to be earning around £20 million a year and is also happy with the nation’s anti-gambling laws.

Given gambling is outlawed in Saudi, and Toney’s history with betting, he may have moved there for more than one reason.

