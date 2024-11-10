Al Ettifaq coach Gerrard: I'll continue fighting and working here

Al Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard is confident in his job despite another defeat to Al Hilal on Friday.

Gerrard was due to enter talks with the Al Ettifaq board today to discuss their poor season so far.

The Liverpool legend said: "I spoke to the players. If we hadn't given up like this before, we wouldn't be in this situation. But the responsibility is mine.

"Seeing the recent results from my position I worry about the hobby. I carry that responsibility on my shoulders. It is what I will do and continue fighting and working to improve.

"I don't change or worry about what they say on social networks or people from outside the club. My priority is the club. I listen to the people who are with me and I continue to support my players."