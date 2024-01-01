Akpom admits "it might be time to look further" after Forest interest evolves

Top striker Chuba Akpom has hinted he would be open to a move away from Ajax this summer window amid reports of interest from Nottingham Forest appear.

As Forest prepares for the new season, manager Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly wants more wide options whilst adding another forward before the window closes would not go amiss as the club do not have a strong goal scorer.

Chuba Akpom who has struggled at Ajax has a shaky future with the club as the striker admits it would be tough sitting on the bench for another season.

“What I have learned in the course of my career is to just keep focusing on football. If you start thinking about things outside the field, you get distracted,”

“I don’t know if I’ll be here next week or at the end of the transfer window, but every day I come to the club I train as if I’m going to stay here this season. I don’t think I can sit on the bench for another year as a second striker. If I get more involved in the competitions this year, I would like to stay here. If not, then it might be time to look further. We will see.”

Akpom joined Ajax from Middlesbrough just 12 months ago but has mostly been restricted to a substitutes’ role last season which he clearly is not happy with.

If Forest do need extra firepower, then Akpom could be a great option as the forward clearly wants more game time and with an eye for goal like he has the side could be a real threat with him next season.