Aguero says 115 charges have had zero affect on Man City

Manchester City's hearing for their 115 charges starts on Monday but club legend Sergio Aguero says the threat of punishment has had zero affect on the club so far.

The Premier League champions FFP (Financial Fair Play) hearing, is due to start on Monday as the club face 115 individual charges set between 2009 and 2018.

The hearing comes 18 months after the initial charges were announced and a decision should be made by the end of the season about whether the club should be punished.

Aguero, the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, believes the whole situation does not have any impact on the squad's performance as they sit top of the table after three games played.

"I don't think it's had an impact,” the Argentinian said. “You can see it when we play. There's the same mettle, the same desire to win.”

When asked about City’s charges at the beginning of the year, Aguero was insistent that the club’s achievements had been won fairly.

"I can say that our achievements as a team, on the field, were won with effort and sportsmanship.”