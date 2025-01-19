Akanji: Man City players happy with new Haaland deal

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says the players are happy knowing Erling Haaland has signed a new contract.

The striker penned a new deal to 2034 on Friday.

“I’m really happy he’s staying here for a long time,” said Akanji

“I’m definitely happy he’s in my team! Especially with his pace and physicality that he has – it’s really hard to defend.

“He’s been a really big help for us – he’s been scoring lots of goals and holds up the ball to create opportunities.

“He’s the best striker in the world and he’s fully deserved this contract.

“It’s also proven that what he’s done, the club are really confident about his future, and I think he fully deserves it.”