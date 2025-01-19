Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho

Akanji: Man City players happy with new Haaland deal

Paul Vegas
Akanji: Man City players happy with new Haaland deal
Akanji: Man City players happy with new Haaland dealProfimedia
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji says the players are happy knowing Erling Haaland has signed a new contract.

The striker penned a new deal to 2034 on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m really happy he’s staying here for a long time,” said Akanji

“I’m definitely happy he’s in my team! Especially with his pace and physicality that he has – it’s really hard to defend.

“He’s been a really big help for us – he’s been scoring lots of goals and holds up the ball to create opportunities. 

“He’s the best striker in the world and he’s fully deserved this contract.

“It’s also proven that what he’s done, the club are really confident about his future, and I think he fully deserves it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAkanji ManuelHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola upbeat on De Bruyne penning new deal
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic confirms move for Man City veteran Walker
AC Milan make contract offer to Man City captain Walker