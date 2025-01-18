AC Milan make contract offer to Man City captain Walker

Tribal Football
AC Milan have made a contract offer to wantaway Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.

Walker is leaving City this month, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming last week the fullback had made a transfer request.

Il Corriere dello Sport says there is already an agreement with Milan: the 33-year-old will earn €5m net per season until 2027.

Despite his 33 years, the Rossonero consider him a valuable reinforcement for his experience, personality and tactical versatility.

Walker, capable of playing in a three-man defense, will terminate his contract with City before it expires in June.

The farewell party organised by the player and Guardiola's words confirm his imminent departure.

