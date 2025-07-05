Ajax wing-back Sosa welcomes Palace interest

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ajax wing-back Borna Sosa is keen to hear from Crystal Palace.

Palace are in the market for a new left-back after Ben Chilwell's loan from Chelsea came to an end.

Voetbal International says Palace have expressed initial interest in Sosa, who is excited about the prospect of joining the Eagles.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is a fan of Sosa and has approved a move for the left-sided wing-back.

Sosa is tied to Ajax until 2028, but the Dutch giants are keen to sell the defender this summer.

