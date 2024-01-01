Ajax swooping for Southampton winger Sulemana

Southampton are said to have verbally agreed a deal with Ajax regarding Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 22-year-old is not in manager Russell Martin's plans for the coming seasons.

Per the Daily Echo, the Saints are pushing to get Sulemana to move on loan with an option to buy.

Ajax are eager on the transfer, but want to be sure they are not overpaying for the talent.

Fabrizio Romano states that there is a deal in place between the parties for the transfer.

Personal terms are still an issue and need to be resolved, while the deal also depends on Steven Bergwijn leaving Ajax for Al-Ittihad.