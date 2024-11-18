Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approaches

Manchester United will listen to offers for winger Anthony who has found life tough at the club since joining from Ajax under manager Erik Ten Hag

The Daily Star reports that United chiefs are keen to off-load the Brazilian flop who joined the club from Ajax in 2022 for £81.3M. The 24-year-old has scored just 12 goals in 61 starts and is often ridiculed for his underwhelming performances in recent seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Antony has made just five appearances in all competitions this campaign despite the Red Devil’s having their worst league start in history which only reduces his place in the side which looks to be axed as new manager Ruben Amorim steps in.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to get Antony off the wage bill as the January window edges closer with a possible loan move available if a transfer fee is not agreed. Amorim has been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda who is one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the moment.

Amorim has stated that he will not be signing any stars from Sporting this season as to not damage his reputation with his old club. However much like Ten Hag he may stray towards familiarity and sign talent he has worked with in the past as to not bring in a player who is not ready for the Premier League.

It is clear that Anthony no longer has a place at United and with Amorim coming in there will likely be a huge shift involving the winger moving out and a fresh, young talent moving in.

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now on the App Store and Google Play Store