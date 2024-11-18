Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart

Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approaches

Zack Oaten
Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approaches
Man Utd open to offers for failed winger as January transfer window approachesAction Plus
Manchester United will listen to offers for winger Anthony who has found life tough at the club since joining from Ajax under manager Erik Ten Hag

The Daily Star reports that United chiefs are keen to off-load the Brazilian flop who joined the club from Ajax in 2022 for £81.3M. The 24-year-old has scored just 12 goals in 61 starts and is often ridiculed for his underwhelming performances in recent seasons. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antony has made just five appearances in all competitions this campaign despite the Red Devil’s having their worst league start in history which only reduces his place in the side which looks to be axed as new manager Ruben Amorim steps in. 

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to get Antony off the wage bill as the January window edges closer with a possible loan move available if a transfer fee is not agreed. Amorim has been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda who is one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the moment. 

Amorim has stated that he will not be signing any stars from Sporting this season as to not damage his reputation with his old club. However much like Ten Hag he may stray towards familiarity and sign talent he has worked with in the past as to not bring in a player who is not ready for the Premier League. 

It is clear that Anthony no longer has a place at United and with Amorim coming in there will likely be a huge shift involving the winger moving out and a fresh, young talent moving in. 

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now on the App Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenElanga AnthonyManchester UnitedAjaxSporting LisbonWallsend Red DevilsFootball TransfersLiga Portugal
Related Articles
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
The badge still matters: Why despite it's fall, Amorim was happy to wait for Man Utd