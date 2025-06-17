Ajax set to unveil Vitezslav Jaros from Liverpool

Ajax are reportedly set to unveil Vitezslav Jaros from Liverpool as their new goalkeeper and prepare a move for Sparta Prague talent Joeri Heerkens.

The 23-year-old Jaros, who will reportedly join Ajax on a one-year loan deal without an option to buy, will also extend his contract at Liverpool as the Premier League champions want to keep the young Czech on board.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Amsterdam club's board set its sights on Jaros after the Eredivisie runners-up chose not to exercise the option to buy Matheus from Braga after his loan spell at Ajax. With starter Remko Pasveer turning 42 this upcoming season, the board and head coach John Heitinga want to prepare for the future.

According to Voetbal International and De Telegraaf, Jaros completed a medical on Tuesday and will soon be presented by the 36-time Dutch champions.

Heerkens

After securing the Jaros signing, Ajax quickly set their sights on Czech-Dutch goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens. The Sparta Prague stopper is due to get an expanded role for the Czech giants, but reportedly prefers a move to Ajax, who have followed the youngster "for a longer time," according to Voetbal International's Tim van Duyn.

Heerkens was born in the Czech Republic, but represents the Netherlands at U19 level. The 19-year-old stopper is currently at the U19 Euros with the Netherlands and has started in both games so far.

Ajax see Heerkens as their future starter and want Jaros and Pasveer to mentor the youngster.

Ajax first made NEC and Netherlands U21 goalkeeper Robin Roefs a priority, but the Nijmegen side's asking price was deemed too steep by the record champions.