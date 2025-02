Ajax are moving for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

Inside the final six months of his current deal, Lamptey is free to discuss pre-contract terms with any foreign club.

The Mirror says Ajax are keen and preparing an offer for the player's consideration.

Everton and Sporting CP are also watching Lamptey's situation.

However, Ajax are regarded as the most serious suitor for the defender at this stage of the season.