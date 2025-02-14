Van Basten, Mulder: Ajax teen Mokio destined for Premier League

Marco van Basten and Jan Mulder was left impressed by teenager Jorthy Mokio in midweek.

The 16 year-old featured and scored in Ajax's Champions League round 16 playoff first-leg win against USG.

Former Holland striker Mulder said on Ziggo Sport: “I really see in him a future Premier League midfielder.

“Because of his physical and his presence as a good footballer. His performance has and keeps radiating a future. ”

Dutch great Van Basten joined his colleague, stating: “Who can you compare this boy to? Frank Rijkaard was of course a strong midfielder with running power, strength and good football. It's always easy to use those kinds of names, but I like to see them.

“He is present and he is technically at the ball. It really is a boy who helps the team. He dares."

Ajax burned off competition from Barcelona to sign Mokio last year from Gent.