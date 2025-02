Brightin are prepared to sell Valentin Barco this summer.

The Argentina fullback is currently on-loan with Strasbourg after ending his previous temporary deal at Sevilla last month.

The Sun says Brighton management have already written off Barco as a long-term option.

Indeed, the Seagulls are now actively seeking buyers for Barco ahead of the summer market.

Barco, 20, cost £7.8million from Boca Juniors in January 2024.