Brighton to try again for Sunderland winger Watson

Brighton are maintaining interest in Sunderland winger Tom Watson.

The Seagulls failed with an offer for Watson in January and will try again in June.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says their £8.5m - plus bonuses - January bid for Watson, 18, was turned down.

Brighton intend to try again this summer - but not at the same price.

The south coast club are convinced Sunderland will sell for a lower fee at season's end, particularly with Watson struggling for a game.