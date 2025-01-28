Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool's Jayden Danns was initially set for a loan move to the Championship last week. 

However, his appearance as a substitute in the Reds' 4-1 win against Ipswich Town has altered those plans. 

The 19-year-old replaced Alexis Mac Allister with ten minutes remaining at Anfield. 

This marked a significant change from last week when Arne Slot was considering loaning him out to further his development. 

Championship clubs Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, and Preston North End, as well as League One's Wrexham, have shown interest in acquiring Danns.

Per The Athletic, there is still a chance a move could happen, but a stay seems more likely for now.

