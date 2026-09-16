Ajax confirm the signing of Yves Bissouma: I'm a winner, I want to win everything

Yves Bissouma has signed for Ajax as he finally finds a club following his departure from Tottenham.

Bissouma was released by Spurs after his contract expired at the end of last season, and the midfielder has since been without a club.

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Two years ago, Tottenham suspended Bissouma on disciplinary grounds after a video appeared on social media showing him using nitrous oxide.

He was suspended again in August 2025 for coming late to several team meetings before he was caught with laughing gas again in December 2025 in what has been a sharp downfall for the 30 year old.

Bissouma only made 11 appearances during his final season with Tottenham and despite struggling to find a club, Dutch giants Ajax have take a chance on the Ivory Coast international.

Speaking on the move, Bissouma revealed he is delighted and explained what his role in the side could be.

"I feel really happy. "It means a lot, because Ajax is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. And for me to be part of the trip of this great club is something beautiful.”

Is the move a surprise to him:"Not really, because I've spoken to a lot of people here beforehand. They told me about the project and that was very interesting to me. That's why I'm here."

What he brings: "I'm someone who's really there for his teammates and who tries to push them every day. To show them that we can do better, that we can do more. That sort of thing. That's in me. I'm not the coach, but like I said, I'm here to add that.

“My role is to try to help the team and bring the team where it deserves to be.”

His mentality: “I’m a winner and then you want to win everything. That’s my desire and I’m ready to start.”