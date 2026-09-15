Former Spurs midfielder Bissouma reportedly set to join Ajax as free agent

Former Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma is set to sign for Ajax, according to Dutch reports.

Bissouma, 30, was released by Tottenham Hotspur after his contract expired following the 2025/26 season and has since been without a club.

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During his time in North London, Bissouma was often a target of criticism after several incidents. The Mali international was suspended by the club in August 2024 after posting a video of himself inhaling laughing gas from a balloon.

Bissouma was suspended again in August 2025 for coming late to several team meetings, then-manager Thomas Frank said. Bissouma was caught with laughing gas again in December 2025.

Ajax had been on the lookout for a free-agent opportunity, with technical director Jordi Cruyff aiming to further strengthen his midfield. The Dutch record champions had an active summer window, making 11 signings, including midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt.

According to De Telegraaf, Bissouma will sign a one-year contract, with an option for another year, after completing his medical on Tuesday.

Bissouma signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 after completing a €30 million move from Brighton. The midfielder played 111 games for Spurs, scoring twice and winning the UEFA Europa League in 2025.