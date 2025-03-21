Ajax coach Farioli: We were all emotional about Henderson's England recall

Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is delighted for Jordan Henderson over his England recall.

While England coach Thomas Tuchel's decision has been welcomed enthusiastically by the players, the local press have been heavily critical of Henderson's selection.

However, Farioli revealed: "It was amazing. It was the morning before the match, so we just had the opportunity to meet for breakfast and he came up with this news, and of course it was really emotional.

"You know how much it means for him to be back on the national team, and I think that's something he's really happy about, both for the team and for the club and for all of us.

"That kind of news is always special. Jordan and I are really well connected emotionally, because of all that he has given me since day one, because he is an amazing person, a true leader."