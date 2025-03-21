Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles have confidence in Eric Chelle
Merino: Berta joining Arsenal? I'll insist on a new 'striker's contract'!

Ajax coach Farioli: We were all emotional about Henderson's England recall

Paul Vegas
Ajax coach Farioli: We were all emotional about Henderson's England recall
Ajax coach Farioli: We were all emotional about Henderson's England recallAction Plus
Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is delighted for Jordan Henderson over his England recall.

While England coach Thomas Tuchel's decision has been welcomed enthusiastically by the players, the local press have been heavily critical of Henderson's selection.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Farioli revealed: "It was amazing. It was the morning before the match, so we just had the opportunity to meet for breakfast and he came up with this news, and of course it was really emotional.

"You know how much it means for him to be back on the national team, and I think that's something he's really happy about, both for the team and for the club and for all of us.

"That kind of news is always special. Jordan and I are really well connected emotionally, because of all that he has given me since day one, because he is an amazing person, a true leader."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHenderson JordanAjaxEredivisie
Related Articles
Europe's biggest clubs rally to support Liverpool captain Van Dijk's first junior tournament
Ajax eager to bring back Man Utd veteran Eriksen
Everton keeper Pickford: Henderson return great England move