Everton keeper Pickford: Henderson return great England move

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has welcomed Jordan Henderson back to the England squad.

The Ajax veteran and former Three Lions captain was recalled by new coach Thomas Tuchel for this coming week's World Cup qualifiers.

Pickford said: "His desire to want to win and what he has won and achieved is driven by himself.

"He's a winner and a big leader. I think bringing Hendo back in is great for the squad.

"He was vice-captain for numerous years. He didn't come to the last Euros but he was vice-captain in 2018 to Harry (Kane).

"I think someone like Hendo, it's great. Having leaders in your group, the teams that have won have always had that experience in the side as well.

"I think it's a great move for us to have someone like him in the squad. What he has done, how he is still driven - whether he plays or not he is going to be the leader on the training pitch."