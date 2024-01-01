Ajax eyeing return for Man Utd veteran Eriksen

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen could be heading back to Ajax in the summer.

The Danish midfielder will be out of contract in June, but has shown at age 32 that he still has plenty to offer.Per The Sun, Eriksen will not be offered a new deal at United due to his age and high wages.

However, the former Tottenham and Inter star may end up back at the club where he got his start.

Eriksen would be offered a three-year deal to give him long-term security as his career nears its end.

There are also clubs in the United States and Saudi Arabia that are interested in Eriksen.