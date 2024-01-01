Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Man Utd captain Fernandes on Man City Amorim rumours: Everyone sees his quality

Ajax eyeing return for Man Utd veteran Eriksen

Ajax eyeing return for Man Utd veteran Eriksen
Ajax eyeing return for Man Utd veteran EriksenAction Plus
Manchester United star Christian Eriksen could be heading back to Ajax in the summer.

The Danish midfielder will be out of contract in June, but has shown at age 32 that he still has plenty to offer.Per The Sun, Eriksen will not be offered a new deal at United due to his age and high wages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the former Tottenham and Inter star may end up back at the club where he got his start.

Eriksen would be offered a three-year deal to give him long-term security as his career nears its end.

There are also clubs in the United States and Saudi Arabia that are interested in Eriksen.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianManchester UnitedAjaxEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eriksen admits future at Man Utd uncertain
Eriksen happy he chose to stay with Man Utd
Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 striker