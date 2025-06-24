Forest, Marseille chasing Ajax veteran Henderson

Nottingham Forest are interested in Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The England international can leave Ajax in a free transfer thanks to a clause in his current deal.

The Daily Mail says Forest and Olympique Marseille are eyeing Henderson this summer.

The veteran, 35, played 45 times for Ajax last season and also earned an England recall from new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Henderson is weighing up his options and may make a move from Ajax knowing he needs regular football to make the 2026 World Cup squad.