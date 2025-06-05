Tribal Football
Aït-Nouri set to take Man City medical this weekend as €40m fee agreed

Zack Oaten
Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri is set to join Manchester City this week as he prepares to take his medical.

City boss Pep Guardiola has put Ait-Nouri at the top of his list to solve his side’s defensive issues that were prevalent through last season as the former champions often leaked goals and lacked the creativity at fullback to help set up goals, much like they had in the past with Kyle Walker

Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano the 23-year-old is set to complete his move to Guardiola’s side in the coming days. 

“Rayan Aït-Nouri to Manchester City, here we go! Agreement club to club done today for total fee close to €40m. 

“Understand medical tests will take place on Saturday. 

“The left back accepted City project earlier this week as revealed and medical will take place this weekend.”

 

Ait-Nouri delivered more goal involvements (11) than any other Premier League defender last term to underline his proficiency when joining attacks. Guardiola's possession-based play is a perfect match for his technical ability and competence defending as well as going forward. The Algerian international should fit into the City squad alongside Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki in what is a major squad overhaul ahead of the Club World Cup. 

