Aina reveals how Forest nearly paid a transfer fee for him in Torino move

First team star Ola Aina has revealed Nottingham Forest almost paid a transfer fee for him.

Aina is one of the best bargains in the club’s recent history, signing as a free agent from Torino in the summer of 2023.

But he states that he could have signed for the club a year earlier if a deal had gone through.

"I was coming into my last year at Torino and initially they wanted to buy me,” Aina told the Counter Attack Podcast.

“This was Forest's first season in the Prem, but Torino said no, whatever.

"I started the season and they came again in January wanting to buy me, but Torino said no. I finished the season at Torino and was a free agent, so Forest was like, ‘Yep, we'll grab him for free’. That's how it happened."