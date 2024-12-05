Richards says Liverpool "must keep" Salah this season

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes that Liverpool must hold onto Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger is in danger of leaving as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Salah is out of contract when this season concludes, with no agreement reached with the club as yet.

"We keep talking about him - he is unbelievable," said Richards after Salah scored twice and assisted in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

"He doesn't even play well for 60 minutes but he's world-class. We talk about his contract, is he staying or is he going?

"They must keep him because he can do so many things others can't do.

"He doesn't have to be at the top of his game - not many people can score goals like that. Mo Salah is immense."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play