Agents try to drum up Turkish interest in Chelsea fullback Chilwell

Agents are attempting to drum up interest for Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell has been told to find himself a new club by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

The Mirror reports Chelsea have offered Chilwell to several major Turkish clubs.

However, none of the clubs contacted have yet taken up the offer.

The other day it was reported that Fenerbahce is showing interest in the left-back. Chelsea initially wanted to sell Chilwell - but they are now said to be open to a loan.

Chilwell's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2027.