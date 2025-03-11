Agents offer Porto striker Aghehowa to Newcastle

Agents have offered Porto striker Samu Aghehowa (formerly Omorodion) to Newcastle United.

Chronicle Live says agents have made contact with Newcastle to make them aware of the Spain U21 international's availability.

The centre-forward moved to Porto last summer from Atletico Madrid.

West Ham, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Aghehowa.

Aghehowa has scored 20 goals in his first season with Porto and his contract carries a €100m buyout clause.