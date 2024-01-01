Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer

Tribal Football
Former Atletico Madrid center-back Mario Hermoso could be heading to England this summer.

The out of contract star may be seen as the ideal stop gap signing for Manchester United.

Per Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils are assessing the 32-year-old as a summer signing.

United have injuries in defense and have lost new signing Leny Yoro for three months.

While they are pushing to sign Bayern’s Matthijs De Ligt, Hermoso would be a much cheaper alternative.

The issue is that he is demanding a multi-year deal worth a gross salary of €6 million.

