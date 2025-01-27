Agent Vigorelli delighted placing Kayode at Brentford

The agent of Michale Kayode is delighted placing him at Brentford.

The fullback has joined the Bees on-loan for the remainder of the season from Fiorentina with an option to sign permanently in June.

"When you bring such a young player to the Premier League it is a reason for satisfaction," declared agent, Claudio Vigorelli, to TMW.

"Brentford wanted him since the beginning of the summer, I believe it is an operation that will bring satisfaction to Fiorentina and to Michael in the future. It is a loan, he will consolidate his performances and will get great satisfaction.

"Fiorentina, faced with a request from the Premier League, for a player they raised and supported, after some hesitation found an agreement with us and with all the parties.

"There is happiness for the new adventure and for these new stimuli in the greatest championship in the world."

Vigorelli added, "It's a start, it's a point of restarting his career, then we'll see what happens in the next few months."